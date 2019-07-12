Korea’s Foreign Minister Visits Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia with Foreign Minister of South Korea, Kang Kyung-Wha

The Foreign Minister of South Korea, Kang Kyung-Wha, has paid a courtesy call on Ghana’s Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, at the Jubilee House in Accra.

The Korean Official is on a two-day working visit to Ghana.

She is scheduled to hold a joint press conference with Ghana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey on Saturday, July 13, 2019, in Accra.

During the visit which took place on Friday, July 12, 2019, the Vice President pledged Ghana’s support for the ongoing efforts to achieve a peaceful resolution of the Korean crisis.

He recounted that both Ghana and Korea have enjoyed decades of mutually beneficial ties, expressing the President Akufo-Addo administration’s desire to adapt the South Korean development model which focuses on human resource development, skills acquisition, to suit Ghana’s needs.

BY Melvin Tarlue