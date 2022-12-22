Korle-Bu Holds Thanksgiving Concert

The Korle Bu Chorale singing at the concert

The Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) has held a Christmas concert to give thanks to the Lord for His goodness throughout the year.

The Christmas concert themed, “Born thy people to deliver” was held at the Korle Bu Community Chapel and hosted by the Korle Bu Chorale.

Chief Executive Officer of KBTH, Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah, speaking at the event said the concert was a way of making the staff distress while reflecting on the goodness of God.

“Korle Bu is a huge organisation with over 8,000 staff and we have been through a challenging year but we are grateful to God that He has seen us through to this point where we are still together and on our feet delivering service to the public,” he said.

Dr. Ampomah further noted that one of the key things the hospital is grateful for is that although, “our staff was at the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic and many of them were infected in the line of duty, none of them lost their lives and that is something that we are grateful to God for”.

He thus noted that the concert is important as it fosters the promotion of unity among the Korle-bu community.

“The choir was inaugurated less than six months ago but through unity it has been able to organize the concert. This shows the power of unity, so this is to motivate other members to make sure that Korle Bu becomes a better institution for us all,” he said.

He however cautioned the public to be temperate in their celebration. “If you drink don’t drive, if you drive don’t drink, be careful with fires and hot water especially when children are around. Let’s be sure that we are safe in all that we do so we come out of the celebrations with very minimum casualties,” he said.

Focal Person, Korle Bu Chorale and Chief Internal Auditor, KBTH Stephen Ayeh Perdison, said the event is the first major concert the choir has had since its inauguration.

He added that the establishment of the choir has been the vision of the hospital as it celebrates 100 years next year.

Head of Public Relations Department, Gladys Amoafo said the hospital had not had such a concert in a while adding that the concert was to help the staff wind down and also give thanks to God.

Mrs. Amoafo noted that other choirs including, Ministry of Health choir, Accra Regional hospital choir, Methodist junior choir and the Ghana dance ensemble were invited to perform at the event.

She also expressed her gratitude to the sponsors and donors who helped to make the event successful.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri