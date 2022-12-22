Ghana, EU Enter Migration Partnership

Some attendees in a group photo

GOVERNMENT HAS entered into a partnership with the European Union (EU) and United Nations Network on Migration (UNNM) to help facilitate migration for development.

The EU-UN Building Migration Partnership Programme would be implemented by the IOM on behalf of the UN Network in Ghana to support the execution of the Global Compact for Migration (GCM) in the country.

This would be done through strengthening the capacity of both the government and the UN system in the country.

EU Delegation Head of Governance and Security, Anna Lixi, announced this at the commemoration of the 2022 International Migrants Day organised by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) on behalf of UNNM.

She said the partnership would be executed through the adaption of the UN’s Global Guidance and supporting the implementation, reporting and monitoring of migration-related activities under the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF).

According to her, the partnership would allow the government as well as the EU to improve investments and contributions made by migrants and members of the Ghanaian diaspora in the country.

“Diaspora is a unique and often overlooked driver of investment and growth. The EU actively supports unlocking the potential vested in diaspora and migrant communities more generally, including through the EU-UN Building Migration Partnerships Programme,” she stated.

UN Resident Coordinator, Charles Abani, commended the government for its effort in reuniting Ghanaian diasporans with the African continent and highlighted the importance of improving migration governance to assist in their stay in the country as it would aid in the achievement of the SDGs by 2030.

“The 2030 Agenda includes a pledge to “leave no one behind” and to endeavor to reach the furthest behind as we deliver. Addressing migration and migrant issues would contribute to the achievement of the SDGs and enhancing migration governance through the implementation of the Global Compact for Migration will be essential. Ghana’s unique approach to involving the diaspora will allow the country to build back better,” he shared.

The 2022 International Migrants Day witnessed the first Diaspora Dialogue with over 150 representatives from the government, UN entities, EU, Ghanaian diaspora, and private sector gathering to explore innovative solutions to improve responses to challenges the Ghanaian diaspora encounter in their efforts to contribute to Ghana’s socio-economic development, including investment and job creation.

BY Abigail Atinuke Seyram Adeyemi & Nafisatu Abdul Razak