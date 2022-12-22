Ghana, Nigeria Clash…In African Basketball Festival

Select sides of Ghana and Nigeria will clash in the second edition of the African Basketball Festival at the Bukom Boxing Arena tomorrow.

Indeed, the festival clash will revive the age-long rivalry between the two countries.

Arranged by RITE Sports under the auspices of the Beyond the Return Committee, it aims to use sports, music and fashion to engage Africans in the diaspora.

The festival returns after a two-year break occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic and will also feature another duel between teams representing the United States of America (USA) and France, as well as musical performances and a fashion show.

CEO, RITE Sports, Yaw Sakyi said at the press conference that, “This event will take place in Ghana for a couple of years but will travel through the African continent in the future. The Africa Basketball Festival will, in the coming years, add many African teams to the basketball game, fashion brands from different countries and musicians from different countries to entertain fans.”

The Social Media Manager of the Beyond the Return Committee, Ivy Prosper, said her outfit was interested in the opportunity that basketball provided for networking and teamwork.

The Community Liaison Officer of Beyond the Return, Socrate Safo, also warned event organisers to desist from using the “Beyond the Return” brand to promote their events without approval from the Committee.

Sakyi (3rd L) and other dignitaries addressing the media ahead of the festival