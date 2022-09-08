Korle Bu Inaugurates New Choir

The management of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) has held an inauguration ceremony for its newly formed choir.

The Korle Bu Chorale (KBC), as they are referred to, consists primarily of the hospital staff from various departments who would be using their vocal talent to collectively contribute to the overall development of the tertiary health facility.

Speaking at the launch of the choir in Accra last Friday, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Korle Bu, Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah, said the creation of the choir adds to the initiatives the hospital is undertaking to improve its services.

He said chorale music has good benefits for the organisation and also the individuals who are in the choir.

“We believe that the greatest resource is the human beings, hence the importance of the choir because choirs have a way for promoting a sense of community, togetherness, well-being and inter-relation.

“Research conducted by the Oxford University shows that singing helps improve breathing, posture muscle tone and regulation of the heart, boosts immune system and memory,” he added.

Korle Bu Board Chairman, Dr. David Nkansa-Dwamena, said health is wholistic but often people forget the social aspects of maintaining good health and, therefore, commended the staff for contributing their quota to the success of the hospital through singing.

He encouraged other staff members to also find meaningful ways of supporting the hospital to succeed.

Acting Director of Music KBC, Emmanuel Lloyd Baffoe, said the choir would be engaged in a series of activities including performing during Christmas, Easter and other functions that may be deemed fit.

He said the intention of the choir is to generate income for the hospital through its activities and, therefore, called for the full support of management for its activities.

