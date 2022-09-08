Esther Cobbah, Others Honoured At GOWA

Esther Cobbah (left) with the CEO of ASKOF Productions, Mrs Afua Asantewaa

Ace Corporate Communication Strategist, Madam Esther Cobbah, emerged the ultimate winner (Woman of the Year) at the fifth edition of the Ghana Outstanding Women’s Award (GOWA) held last Saturday at the Tang Palace Hotel in Accra.

Her excellence in corporate communications spanning decades stirred organisers of the prestigious award to bestow the flagship honour on her.

The flagship winner’s initiatives are credited for the influx of foreign investors to Ghana for oil exploration; giving the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation the base seismic data for the discovery of oil in 2007.

She was also the first corporate woman to develop a communication strategy for the benefits of LPG gas, helping to move Ghanaians from the use of charcoal stoves. Through that initiative, she developed KLEEKCOOK Stoves which use gas instead of charcoal.

She holds degrees from the University of Ghana, Legon and Cornell University. With over 30 years of experience in the communication field, Madam Cobbah is also the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Strategic Communications Africa Ltd (Stratcomm Africa), a communications and reputation management agency based in Ghana, which has served over 150 local and international clients.

In an address after receiving the award, Madam Cobbah expressed appreciation to the organisers for the recognition and honour.

The CEO of ASKOF Productions, organisers of the event, Mrs. Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, commended all the nominees for the positive roles they are playing in their communities.

She touched on how the journey had been tough, but her team’s resilience and support from sponsors had sustained the event.

The night saw great musical performances from iconic gospel trio-Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Mr Drew and Akatakyie.

The award scheme seeks to reward women who are impacting lives positively in their communities with projects and programmes.

Some of the winners are Outstanding Woman Beauty Pageant – Miss Galaxy Ghana, Outstanding Woman NGO – Najel Foundation, Outstanding Woman Model – Harriet Sedina Alubankudi, Outstanding Woman Beautician – Glitz Galleria, Outstanding Woman in Film – Jessica Williams, Outstanding Woman Fashion Designer – Nateki Couture, Outstanding Woman in Music – Rose Adjei and a host of others.