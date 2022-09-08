2022 EMA Set To Roll

Tee Rhyme

Hi 5 Empire, organisers of the prestigious Eastern Music Awards (EMA), is calling for entries for this year’s edition of the awards which is now in its sixth year.

All musical works produced and or released from August 1, 2021 to July 31, 2022 are expected to be presented to the organisers for consideration in this year’s edition of the awards.

This will give artistes who hail from the Eastern Region the opportunity for their musical works to be considered for nomination.

The EMA, which was started six years ago, has grown to become one of the most respected regional awards scheme and still getting bigger and better.

EMA is being organised to reward deserving artistes, event organisers and promoters as well as stakeholders in the creative industry in the region for their hard work, dedication and contribution to the local music industry.

It is specially designed to serve as an annual gathering of lovers of Ghanaian music and generally present top notch entertainment to the public.

It has rewarded many musicians and music stakeholders consistently for the past five years for upholding the excellence in their work.

According to organisers, qualified artistes can visit their website Easternmusicawardsgh.com to fill their nomination forms.

This year’s event promises to be an unforgettable and exciting experience that music lovers cannot afford to miss. It is expected to attract thousands of music lovers from all walks of life.

Some of the categories include Hip Hop-Hiplife Act, Highlife Act of the Year, Reggae/Dancehall Act of the Year, Most Promising Act of the Year, Best Collaboration of the Year, Artiste of the Year, Hiplife Song of the Year, Highlife Song of the Year among others.

By George Clifford Owusu