Ryan Giggs Faces Retrial … Over Assault

Former Manchester United midfielder Ryan Giggs will face a retrial on assault charges and controlling behaviour, a judge at Manchester Crown Court ruled on Wednesday.

Giggs, 48, had been on trial for four weeks but, after more than 20 hours of deliberations, the Crown Court jury of seven women and four men could not reach a verdict.

The retrial date has been set for July 31, 2023.

He had been charged with assault and use of coercive behaviour against an ex-girlfriend. He denies all of the charges.

Prosecutors alleged that Giggs assaulted Kate Greville, causing actual bodily harm at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, in November 2020.

He was also charged with common assault of Greville’s younger sister during the same incident, as well as using controlling and coercive behaviour toward his former girlfriend between August 2017 and November 2020.

Giggs made 963 appearances during a 23-year playing career at Manchester United, winning 13 Premier League titles and two Champions Leagues.

He stood down as manager of the Wales national team in June, saying he didn’t want to jeopardise preparations for the 2022 World Cup later this year in Qatar. He had been on leave since November.