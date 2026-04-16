Kotoko Apologise To Fans Amid Poor League Run And Title Setback

Kotoko players

Asante Kotoko have issued a public apology to their supporters following a string of underwhelming performances in the Ghana Premier League.

The Kumasi-based side, known as the Porcupine Warriors, have managed just two wins in their last eight matches.

Their struggles were highlighted by a heavy 4-0 defeat to league leaders Medeama SC, a result that has deepened concerns among fans.

Kotoko have slipped to sixth place on the league table and now trail the top spot by 10 points. Interim head coach Prince Owusu admitted the gap may be too large to close, describing their title hopes as “impossible.”

Owusu stepped in after the resignation of Karim Zito, who himself endured a difficult spell, recording just one win in his final six games in charge.

In a statement shared on social media, the club acknowledged the frustration of supporters and pledged to address the situation. Management confirmed efforts are underway to appoint a permanent head coach whose vision aligns with the club’s long-term ambitions.

Kotoko also reiterated their apology, recognising the high expectations that come with representing one of Ghana’s most successful clubs.

The team will have a short break before their next fixture in early May against Dreams FC. They will not be in action this week following the withdrawal of Hohoe United from the competition.

BY Wletsu Ransford