Kotoko, Asec To Honour Otumfuo

Asec Mimosas have agreed to play rivals, Asante Kotoko, in Kumasi on May 26.

According to a source close to the Porcupine Warriors, the special friendly game is in honour of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, as part of activities marking his 20th milestone as the King of the Ashanti Kingdom.

“There is no better time to pit the two against each other than occasion like this momentous one. He is the patron of the club and playing to honour him is just appropriate,” the source said.

Certainly, the game will roll back memories of the high level of competitiveness existing between the two sides among their respective followers.

Plans regarding preparations for the game will be rolled in the coming days.