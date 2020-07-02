Kotoko, Ashgold For Africa

Henry Asante Twum

Asante Kotoko and Ashgold will represent the country in next season’s Confederation of African Football (CAF) inter-club competition.

This decision comes in the wake of the Executive Council of the Ghana FA meeting on Tuesday to truncate the 2019/2020 football season.

The Ghana football season has been cancelled following the coronavirus pandemic.

Consequently, Kotoko and Ashgold who represented the country in the CAF Champions League and the Confederation Cup respectively last season will do same next season by virtue of their standings on the league log.

“The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has taken a decision to cancel the 2019/2020 football season following a marathon meeting on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the GFA Secretariat in Accra. Details soon,” a GFA statement said.

GFA spokesperson Henry Asante Twum has stated that due to the inability to complete the season, his outfit will present Kotoko and Ashgold to represent the country in the CAF Champions League and the Confederations Cup respectively.

The two sides represented the West African country in Africa last season after winning the tier 1 and tier 2 of the Normalisation Committee Special Competition.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum