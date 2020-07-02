‘Ending Ligue 1 Massive Error’

PSG were crowned champions when the Ligue 1 was cancelled

Ending the French Ligue 1 season early was a “massive error” and one that showed “an obvious lack of leadership”, Lyon President Jean-Michel Aulas has said.

The campaign was stopped on 13 March because of the global coronavirus pandemic and did not resume.

Paris St-Germain were crowned champions in April, with Toulouse and Amiens relegated to Ligue 2.

Top flights in Germany, Spain, Italy and England resumed in May and June.

Aulas said nobody “outside those who took the decision” understands why the campaign was declared finished.

He told BBC World Service Sport’s John Bennett, “All that was needed was to stop temporarily, assess the situation and take a decision on whether to stop later on.

“It is a massive error, firstly because the country needs football and at the moment, to watch football, we are now obliged to turn to football in other countries.

“Above all, we’re going to go through a dramatic period for French football that will be deprived of its revenue.”

Aulas said the biggest clubs in the country—PSG, Marseille, Lyon and Bordeaux—will be hit the hardest in terms of revenue from ticketing, sponsorship and television, estimating a total loss of between 300m Euros and 400m Euros.

“It will be harder than before because Lyon is a club that historically is well run with its own funds,” Aulas, whose club were seventh when the league ended, said.