Kotoko Boss Talks Tough

Nana Yaw Amponsah

Asante Kotoko Chief Executive, Nana Yaw Amponsah, has stated categorically that he can construct a modern day stadium for the club in just 18 months.

He mentioned that, he will need a hundred thousand committed Kotoko faithful to execute the dream.

The affable CEO told Oyrrepa FM that, it is a dream that is achievable if each member of the committed hundred thousand fans pay a sum of $100.

“Kotoko has ten million supporters but I don’t need ten million fans to execute this project, l need just a hundred thousand committed fans who will donate $100 each (one off) and that’s it. Multiply $100 by hundred thousand, is that not ten million?” he said. He challenged the interviewer to put down yesterday’s date and start counting down if he fails in his quest.

Nana Yaw Amponsah joined the Porcupine family some two seasons ago and has been phenomenal, he finished second in the league in his first tenure.

His side currently sits on the league summit with 40 points.

And despite the smooth run this season, he said he was not enthused about the points his side amassed at the end of the first round.

He explained that the club failed to hit their 40 point target in the first round.

On Sunday, Kotoko posted a 2-0 win over Dreams FC in Kumasi.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum