Kotoko Confirms Missing Players In US

Asante Kotoko have confirmed their two players absconding in the United States ahead of their game against DC United in the Capital City Africa Cup.

The players – both Sudanese nationals – Esmat AbdalHamid Mohamed and Obdoelkarem Yoouef Yagoub left the team’s hotel without seeking permission and have since not returned.

As a result, the club has reported the case to authorities in the United States (US), with a search currently ongoing to locate the culprits.

And in a club statement, it urged their supporters to remain calm as they get to the bottom of the matter.

“Asante Kotoko SC regrets to inform our supporters and the public that two players, Esmat AbdalHamid Mohamed and Obdoelkarem Yoouef Yagoub, both Sudanese nationals, are currently missing from the camp,” the statement said.

It added, “The players left the team’s hotel without permission on Friday, October 11, 2024, and all efforts to contact or locate them have been unsuccessful. The club has officially notified law enforcement authorities in the United States and is cooperating fully to ensure their safe return.

“We urge our supporters to remain calm as we work with the relevant authorities.”

From The Sports Desk