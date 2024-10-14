Wunmi Reacts To Pregnancy Rumours

Wunmi

The widow of late Nigerian singer Mohbad, Wunmi, has addressed the rumours circulating about her alleged pregnancy.

The speculation began during a discussion on media personality, Baba Latisneh’s TikTok, sparking widespread controversy on social media.

As investigation into her husband’s tragic death continues, the rumour has led to mixed reactions from the public.

Some fans questioned her loyalty to Mohbad’s memory, while others suggested she was moving on too quickly.

In response to the ongoing rumours, Wunmi took to Instagram on Friday, where she posted: “I am way more interested in how my life feels to me, than how it looks to others.”

This message appears to be a direct reply to critics, emphasising her focus on personal wellbeing rather than public perception.