Police Investigate East Legon Gory Accident

The Ghana Police Service has commenced a thorough investigation into a fatal accident that occurred on Dzanie Ashie Street in East Legon, Accra, resulting in the loss of two lives.

Preliminary Findings

In a statement, the Police said “Our initial investigation reveals that the suspect driver, Salifu Amoako, collided with another vehicle, causing both to catch fire and burn beyond recognition”.

The incident occurred on Saturday, October 12, 2024.

Current Status of Parties

The report said the suspect driver, Salifu Amoako, and other surviving victims are currently receiving medical attention.

It added that one of the surviving victims has been treated and discharged, adding that the bodies of the deceased victims have been deposited at the morgue for preservation and autopsy.

Investigation Ongoing

“Our team is working diligently to gather evidence and determine the circumstances surrounding the accident. We urge anyone with information to come forward and assist in the investigation,” the Police said in the statement.

“The Ghana Police Service remains committed to ensuring justice for the victims and their families. We will continue to provide updates on the investigation as more information becomes available,” the statement indicated.

BY Daniel Bampoe