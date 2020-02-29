Kotoko Deny Yacouba Deal Extension

Sogne Yacouba

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Asante Kotoko, Kennedy Boakye Ansah, has poured cold water on wild speculations of dreadlocks haired Sogne Yacouba’s contract extension.

It emerged on various media platforms that Kotoko has handed the Burkinabe attacker a year contract extension.

But the club’s publicist has denied the report, saying that it is never true “Yacouba has extended his contract with Kotoko neither have we agreed on any terms. It is non-existent as we speak. Let’s not do anything that will pile pressure on the player and the club.”

“We don’t want to give too much attention to Yacouba and his contract issues. We are still in talks with him for a possible renewal. He is our player and we are interested in extending his stay,” Boakye Ansah added.

The player is making a hefty demand of $150,000 before he extends his stay.

That has resulted in a seeming contention between the player and his employers.

The player’s contract runs out this April but indications are that he (Yacouba) will not extend his stay until the club meets his demands.

Meanwhile, Kotoko hosted Bechem United in a league fixture in Accra last night but the result was not available as at press time.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum