Kwahu Marathon Gets Ghana Gas Support

Kwahu marathon project coordinator, William Dodzi Ezah, speaking at the event launch recently

Ghana Gas, the nation’s first mid-stream gas business, will support this year’s Kwahu Easter Marathon, which is set for April 11.

Ghana Gas entered into an agreement on Monday with the organisers (Medivents Consult) and the Kwahu Traditional Council (KTC) to support the ever-growing event that is in its third edition.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Gas, Ben Asante, said his outfit was committed to the development of sports in Ghana; hence their contribution to the organisation of the event.

He said they will be looking forward to the organisation for a successful event that will produce a befitting winner at the end of the day.

Mr. Asante stated that he was impressed with the concept of the marathon, which seeks to promote sports tourism in the area and also project the Kwahu Easter celebration in a positive limelight.

He called on participating athletes to intensify their preparations for the race in order to ensure a healthy competition.

Nana Obeng Akrofi Darte I, Bamuhene of Mpraeso, on behalf of the Kwahu Traditional Council, expressed appreciation to the company for their support.

He said the support had come at a perfect time as they were mobilising funds to make the event a success.

Nana Darte I called on other corporate bodies to support the event, which is gradually becoming a national and international event.

The 2020 Kwahu Easter Marathon is sponsored by GOIL, Ashfoam, Elbee Appliances, Valbona, Promosidor Ghana Limited, ASKY Airlines, Parin Africa, Street Sense Organisation, Teikma Sports Wear and MJ Grand Hotel.

