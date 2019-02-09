‘Kotoko Don’t Determine Match Time’

Edmund Ackah

KOTOKO’S REPRESENTATIVE for Accra, Edmund Ackah, says Kotoko do not determine the time of playing Africa games at home.

At 1pm on Wednesday, Kotoko will play host to ZESCO United of Kenya during an Africa Confederation Cup group match at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Some soccer fans have expressed concern about the 1pm kick off time, arguing that the time is too early so it might affect attendance.

Commenting on the issue, Edmund Ackah stated that Kotoko management cannot be blamed for the time of the crunch tie.

According to him, CAF sanctioned that the game be played at 1pm, stating that if Kotoko had their own way the match would have been played around 3pm.

“Kotoko don’t determine the time that home matches for group games of the Africa Confederation Cup would be played, it is the sole right of CAF.

“CAF determines the time of the home games upon consultation with the host association,” Edmund Ackah stated on radio in Kumasi.

He said “football is govern by regulations so Kotoko have no option than to obey the decision of CAF so the game is taking place at 1pm.”

Edmund Ackah stated that Kotoko want to get a full house at the Baba Yara stadium in Kumasi on Wednesday even though the match day is a working day.

In line with this, he said management will on Friday visit Kumasi Central Market, lorry parks, Suame Magazine and other areas to woo supporters to visit the stadium.