Kotoko- Hearts Apply For UK Visas …Ahead Of Big Match

ASANTE KOTOKO and Hearts of Oak have submitted their application forms for visas at the British Embassy in Accra.

The two arch rivals have applied for the visas to enable them to travel to London for the crunch football match.

The game is part of activities marking Ghana’s 63rd independence anniversary. The winner will get the bragging rights.

African Origin Travels & Sports Tourism is the official agent to ensure smooth travel for the two clubs and their supporters.

The Head of African Origin, Samson Deen, said Kotoko and Hearts had successfully made their applications for UK visas.

“Hearts applied for the visas for their contingent on Thursday and Kotoko also completed their applications on Friday,” he said on radio.

According to him, the two clubs are making the trip with players, technical team and management members.

Deen said supporters of Kotoko and Hearts who wish to travel and watch the match will fill the applications this week.

According to him, the match at the Barnet Stadium in London is part of efforts to “bring back the love to Ghana football.”

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr.,

Kumasi