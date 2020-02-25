Malik Begs For Konadu

Maxwell Konadu and Malik Jabir

Current happenings in Asante Kotoko camp have stirred one of its legends, Malik Jabir, to jump to the defence of ‘under fire’ coach Maxwell Konadu.

The coach has come under intense pressure following the club’s recent stuttering showing.

Last Wednesday, the coach and his charges received bad press as a result if their infamous 10-aside mid-week clash with Aduana Stars at Dormaa. They lost 0-1 to the home side.

Four days on, they returned to action in their FA Cup clash and stumbled to less fancied side Asokwa Deportivo (1-2).

Indeed, that seemed to have put the playing body and the technical team under pressure.

But Jabir has called on followers of the Red Army to remain calm, saying, “Supporters with all due respect if you interfere with what the coach has to do, it will bring a lot of problems and that is what we are in now which some of us do not understand.”

He added, “If a coach prepares his team and fans come in with different directions and the team does not perform how you do blame the coach. Maxwell trained with his players before Aduana duel but unfortunately, the team had to play with 10 men at Dormaa.

“I will plead with the supporters, those who feel they are soccer witch doctors you never go onto the pitch. It is about time we sideline those things. If Kotoko and Aduana should combine their team and play Barcelona, you will see the number of goals we will get. They will score us because they know how to play football better than us.”

“We should rather help our coaches to train the players instead of relying on black magic. We have a lot of things that can depress a player and I think using that bad road for Aduana game was a factor to Kotoko defeat because the players could not give their best.

Those witch doctors should do their things outside. Let Maxwell do his training and pick his team. People should not interfere with his work,” stated.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum