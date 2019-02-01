Kotoko Land In Sudan

Some players of Kotoko in a pose on arrival

ASANTE Kotoko yesterday, landed in Khartoum, Sudan, after flying from the Kotoka Airport in Accra to face local side, Al Hilal this Sunday.

The team, comprising the playing body, technical team and some management members made the trip.

Kotoko, who are representing Ghana, are pitted in the same group with Al-Hilal of Sudan, Nkana and Zesco United, which are both from Kenya.

While Kotoko lock horns with Al-Hilal in Sudan, Nkana will face Zesco United over the weekend in a group opener.

Information from the camp of Kotoko indicated that the team was in high hopes of recording respectable results when they face Al-Hilal on Sunday.

Kotoko are two time Africa champions. They last conquered Africa way back in 1983 when they defeated Egyptian powerhouse, Al-Ahly 1-0 in Kumasi.

The Kotoko family believes that an away win or at least a draw with Al-Hilal in Sudan, will give Kotoko the impetus to go far in the tough tournament.

Kotoko boss, Kwame Kyei, has vowed to lead Kotoko to break their trophy drought on the continent, which has lasted for 36 years, this year.C

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi





