Ministry Wishes Satellites, Commey Well

Isaac Kwame Asiamah

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Isaac Kwame Asiamah, on behalf of Government and Ghanaians has sent best wishes to the National U-20 football team, Black Satellites as they gear up for the Africa Youth Championship in Niger this weekend, a release from the Ministry’s PR outfit has said.

Having missed out at the 2017 edition of the competition, the Minister is urging this year’s team to rise to the occasion and emulate the success of the 2009 squad in the same competition in Rwanda.

Meanwhile, the Minister is also hoping for the best for Richard Commey in his quest to clinch the IBF World Lightweight title against his Russian opponent Isa Chaniev in the United States of America this weekend.

The Minister is upbeat about Richard Commey’s chances of winning the world title on this second shot and adding up to the growing number of world boxing champions from Ghana.

Mr. Isaac Kwame Asiamah is also calling on all Ghanaians to support our ‘men’ as they get ready to bring honour to our dear country.