Bechem United Shines In Build Up Game

The U-17 side of Ghana Premier League side, Bechem United, has sparked their build up to the 2019 Dallas Cup competition with a handsome win (2-0) over Kitase Action Boys Academy at Mampong, Akwapim on Wednesday.

Two second half strikes from Hope Kodzo and Razak Abubakar gave the determined side the win.

The first half was even as both sides struggled to break the virginity of the game.

Razak and Hope, however, raised the bar with two wonderful strikes moments after the break.

Head coach Bechem United, Yugoslav Bogdanovic, said “the win was a good start considering the fact that the team had only trained three times.”

He lauded the cohesion of his side and looks forward to having a much better side as they prepare for the Dallas Cup.

Bechem United U17 will jet off next month for the Dallas Cup scheduled for 14th – 21st April.