Kotoko Lose Again

Kotoko line-up yesterday

Asante Kotoko yesterday suffered a second streak loss when they lost 0-1 to Medeama SC in Tarkwa.

It was Prince Opoku Agyemang’s goal first-half strike (penalty) that handed the home side all the points.

The defeat was Maxwell Konadu’s men second successive loss in five days after losing by the same margin to Chelsea in Kumasi.

At Sogakope, WAFA held Accra Hearts of Oak to a goalless drawn game.

GPL Scores @ A Glance

Chelsea 1, Dreams FC 0



Wonders 1, Aduana Stars 0



Dwarfs 1, Liberty 2



WAFA 0, Hearts 0



Medeama 1, Kotoko 0



Faisal 2, Bechem 2



Allies 2, Sharks 3

Cities- Ashgold (not available as at press time)

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum