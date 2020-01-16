Kurt Gets CAF Post

Kurt Okraku

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku has been appointed by CAF as a member of the Organising Committee of the Africa Cup of Nations.



The appointment sees Kurt Okraku replace former vice president of the GFA, George Afriyie, who before now served on the AFCON Organising Committee.



The committee will be chaired by CAF President Ahmad Ahmad and assisted by Senegalese Augustin Senghor.



The committee is an admixture of astute football administrators and former footballers who cemented legacies in the African game.



Former Cameroon goalkeeper Joseph Antoine Bell is also a member of the committee.



The AFCON Organising Committee has their mandate expiring in 2022.