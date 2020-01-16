Liverpool Set To Lose Mane, Salah

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah

Liverpool are facing the prospect of going a month without Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane when the Africa Cup of Nations returns in 2021.

Cameroon’s Football Association announced yesterday they will be hosting the competition in 2021, with proceedings beginning on January 9 and wrapping up on February 6.

The entirety of the tournament takes place during the Premier League season.

Salah, who represents Egypt at international level, and Mane, who plays for Senegal, both appeared at last year’s edition of the tournament, which ran between July 21 and June 19.

Hosts Egypt exited in the round of 16, while Senegal finished runners-up to Algeria, but Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was spared the sort of selection headache that he will face next year because the tournament took place during the summer break.