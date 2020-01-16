KP Boateng Returns To Barca?

Kevin-Prince Boateng

Barcelona are considering a move back for Fiorentina forward Kevin-Prince (KP) Boateng following a long-term injury to Luiz Suarez.



Spanish newspaper Marca is reporting that the 32-year-old has emerged on the roaster of the Catalan giants.



They are considering a second loan spell as a replacement for the injured Uruguayan.



Suarez was operated on Sunday for an external meniscus injury on the right knee, according to the Catalans.



The striker has been ruled for a minimum four month for a man who has scored 14 goals and provided 11 assists in 23 matches in the current season.



Barcelona are in the market looking for a replacement and have identified the Ghanaian as a possible replacement.



Boateng spent six month uneventful loan spell from Sassuolo at the club last year.



Barca could use summer signing Antoine Griezmann in a central role, but with no real other centre-forward apart from Suarez at the club, the Catalans will now look to bring in a striker this January.



It has also been speculated that Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez is one option, but the Argentine has an €111million release clause and that might be prohibitive at this time of the season.



Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, who is out of favour at Paris Saint-Germain, could be another alternative, it has been claimed in the Spanish media.