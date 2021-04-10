Kotoko Physical Trainer In Town

Pedro Manuel (R)

Pedro Manuel has arrived in Ghana to begin work as the physical trainer and injury intervention coach of Asante Kotoko.

Manuel touched down in the early hours of yesterday, and will immediately leave for Kumasi to start work with the Porcupine Warriors.

He joins former Ghana coach Mariano Barreto and Miguel Pinto on the technical bench of the Ghanaian giants.

The Porcupine Warriors made changes to their technical team before the start of the second round, with coaches Abdulai Gazelle and Johnson Smith moved to the junior side of the club, despite playing the dual role of assistants.

Mariano Barreto’s debut as head coach ended with the Reds thumping Bechem United 4-0 at their makeshift home in Obuasi. Ghanasoccernet