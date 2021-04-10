Ghana For African Tug-Of-War Tourney

Ola Williams

Ghana is expected to participate in the 8th African Tug-of-War Championships in Namibia, Emmanuel Ola Williams, President, Ghana Tug-of-War Association has stated.

The forthcoming competition scheduled from July 16 and 17 will take place in Swakopmund, Namibia.

A letter issued on March 16 and signed by Francois Heyns, the Namibia representative to all African Tug of War Federation member countries, extended invitation to Ghana for the Championships.

The Ghana Tug-of-War Association president said, “We have organised several local competitions in five regions, and it is time the nation gained international exposure, which will hand our participants the needed experience.”

He commended the Mayor of Accra, Mohammed Adjei Sowah and the CEO of the Coastal Development Authority (CODA), Mr. Jerry Ahmed Shaib, who is now the Deputy Secretary-General of the Ghana Olympic Committee, for supporting the Coastal Strength Challenge, which brought much fun, entertainment and unity to Bukom, Chorkor, Koforidua and other places.

He appealed to the duo and corporate Ghana to sponsor Ghana’s team to the African Championship as a step in creating an opportunity for Ghana to add Tug-of-War to the disciplines for African Games to be hosted by Ghana in 2023.

“I know Ghana can perform well because we have the men and women, as well as the skill and interest,” Olla Williams, who is also the Youth Coordinator of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) added.

Currently, there are 73 countries in the world affiliated to the Tug-of-War International Federation (TWIF) – 13 of these countries are African countries.

In 2012, the 1st African Championships was instituted and hosted by South Africa. Since then, the Championships have rotated on an annual basis among member countries, mostly in the SADC region.

The African Championships consists of two components – an African ‘Open’ Club Championships where any club of any country can participate; and the African Championships itself, where the national teams of the respective countries participate.

The following categories will be participated in (both the African Club Championships as well as the African International Championships): 640 kg Men, 520 kg Ladies, 580 kg Mix (4 men, 4 ladies), 720 kg Men and 560 kg Ladies

The competition will be adjudicated by TWIF Officials as well as Grade 1 Officials from the participating countries.