Kotoko Receive Hisense Products

Kotoko CEO, Amponsah (L), Madam Konadu with some of the items

Current league leaders, Asante Kotoko, has taken delivery of highly sought after brand new Hisense products (sponsorship package) worth over GH¢200,000.

The items received by the club’s CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah included air conditioners, television sets, refrigerators, chest freezers, washing machines, microwave ovens, blenders and other Hisense products.

The sponsorship package was the first batch of items to furnish players apartments, while the second batch is meant for equipping the Adako Jachie Training Complex.

Club CEO, Amponsah, expressed massive thanks for the gesture and promised to pay the appliance giants back with good results.

Hisense’s Marketing Coordinator, Madam Abena Konadu, pointed out that the gesture forms part of her outfit’s decision to support sports, particularly football in the country.

Earlier, Hisense injected a huge financial package into the Porcupine Warriors set up.

The renowned appliances company has also introduced a scheme that rewards players who score against Kotoko.

Kotoko face second placed Great Olympics in Accra tomorrow.

From The Sports Desk