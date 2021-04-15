‘Naa Ashorkor Recommended Me To CCB Naija’

Ghanaian actress, Rosemond Alade Brown, popularly known as Akuapem Poloo, has revealed that her recent contract to join the ‘Celebrity Come Build Naija’ reality show was a result of a recommendation made by media personality Naa Ashorkor.

According to Akuapem Poloo, in an interview with Sammy Kay in Accra, monitored by BEATWAVES, Naa Ashorkor convinced the CCB Naija organisers to select her due to her capability and hard work, which came as a surprise.

“I was shocked when Naa Ashorkor gave my number to the organisers, telling them to choose me among the tall list of Ghanaian celebrities shortlisted for the reality show in Nigeria. Naa told the organisers I was the right person for the show,” she said.

“I never knew Naa has been supporting me all this while since am not closer to her compared to the other celebrities. Am so grateful for the opportunity she has created for me and promise not to fail her,” she said, adding, “Ghanaian celebrities must adopt the attitude of supporting one another to increase our dominance on the global stage when it comes to entertainment.”

Akuapem Poloo has recently signed a contract to join the ‘Celebrity Come Build Naija’ reality TV show in Lagos, Nigeria. She will be battling with 11 other celebrities across Africa for the grand prize, which includes a five bedroom duplex.

The reality show camps 12 celebrities from different parts of the continent together.

Their task is to build and furnish a three-bedroom apartment in 10 weeks from foundation to roof while entertaining their fans.

