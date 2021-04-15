26,520 People Vaccinated in Northern Region

Dr. Hilarius A.K. Abiwu

The Deputy Northern Regional Health Director, Dr. Hilarius A.K. Abiwu, has disclosed to DGN Online that about 26,520 people in the Northern region have taken their Covid-19 vaccine as at April 13,2021.

According to him, the 26,520 people included health workers in the region.

A total of 17,000 health workers in the Northern region were targeted for the vaccination exercise as frontline workers.

Dr. Abiwu said the health directorate does not have enough vaccines at the moment to cover every eligible person in the region and that it is important that residents still stick to the COVID-19 safety protocols.

He noted that those who have taken the vaccines will be protected from moderate to severe forms of COVID-19 but that there was a possibility they could transmit to others when they get infected and for that matter in the interest of all, it will be appropriate to keep observing the safety protocols until such a time majority of the population was vaccinated.

The Northern region has recorded 1,651 Covid-19 cases with 29 deaths so far.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale