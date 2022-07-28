Kotoko Releases New Shirts

Asante Kotoko’s official home and away kits for the 2022/23 season, which is set to begin in September, have been released.

The kits were designed by Erreà, an Italian sports equipment supplier who agreed to a three-year deal with Kotoko in 2020.

The home kit is traditional red, while the away kit is green, as it was the previous season.

The club’s theme for this season is “Celebrating the pillar of peace: His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II,” a reference to the Asantehene who serves as the club’s patron.

An image of the club’s owner and life patron Otumfuo Osei Tutu II can be found on the right bottom side of both jerseys.

Kotoko will travel to Turkey for pre-season ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

The Porcupine Warriors will spend two weeks in the European country preparing for the defence of the title they won last season. The team will leave Ghana on August 15, 2022, and will be in Turkey till August 30.

Asante Kotoko will play a series of friendlies against some Turkish clubs before returning to Ghana for the start of the league in September.

The Ghanaian giants were in Dubai last season for pre-season.

Meanwhile, reports surrounding the future of their coach, Dr. Prosper Ogum remains in limbo following reports he has resigned.

Kotoko won the Ghana Premier League last season and aim to defend the crown next season while winning the MTN FA Cup and excelling in CAF Champions League.

