Kotoko Returns Home﻿





KUMASI ASANTE Kotoko returned home yesterday after losing 0-1 to Al-Hilal in a Confederation Cup group game in Sudan.

The players, technical team and few management members that made the Sudan trip, were looking unhappy after the defeat.

Meanwhile, Kotoko Head Trainer, C.K. Akonnor, has bemoaned the chances that his side squandered during the game.

“We had few chances, especially in the second half, but we could not score,” the Kotoko coach told newsmen.

Akonnor described the defeat to Al-Hilal as a crucial lesson for Kotoko as they prepare to face Zesco United of Kenya at home.

Touching on the Al-Hilal game, he said Kotoko sat back during the first half so their opponents probed more for goals.

According to him, Kotoko, after the break, possessed the ball more and started to create problems for the home team.

Akonnor said Kotoko managed to translate their dominance into chances but they were unlucky as they blew the chances away.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr.. Kumasi





