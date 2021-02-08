Kotoko Stun Karela To Go Top

Captain Emmanuel Gyamfi lifts Ibrahim Imoro in celebration of the first goal

A goal in each half by Asante Kotoko was enough to dislodge leaders Karela United from the summit of the table in Anyinase yesterday.

The win also ended Karela’s home invincibility after over hundred games and handed Kotoko the top spot position for the first time this season.

Ibrahim Imoro and razor sharp striker Kwame Opoku scored in both halves to hand Karela their first defeat this season, with Kotoko having survived an early scare.

GPL Scores @ A Glance

Bechem 3, Oly 0

Karela 0, Kotoko 2

Ashgold 0, Liberty 1

Aduana 1, WAFA 0

Wonders 0, Dreams 2

Allies 0, Dwarfs 2

Hearts –Cities (LKO)

Sharks Vs Chelsea (Today)

Faisal Vs Medeama (Tomorrow)

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum