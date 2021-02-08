Partey Injured Again

Partey suffered a muscular injury in a match agains Aston Villa last Saturday

Arsenal and Ghana midfielder, Thomas Partey, has yet again suffered shipwreck.

On Saturday, the former Atletico Madrid man suffered a muscle injury in Arsenal’s 0-1 loss to Aston Villa, but his manager, Mikel Arteta, was unsure of the severity of the problem.

Since arriving in England last year, the versatile midfielder has been plagued with injuries.

Partey pulled up in pain with 15 minutes remaining in the clash but was treated on the pitch and was replaced by Willian.

“He had a muscular injury so we had to take him off,” Arteta said on Saturday following the loss, and added, “He could not carry on playing. I don’t know how bad it is.”

He added, “We will see the extent of the injury. He wasn’t feeling well enough to continue playing so we had to take him off.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum