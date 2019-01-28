Kotoko Train Under Floodlights …Ahead Of Al-Hilal Clash

Asante Kotoko won’t be training at Adako Jarchie for the time being

KUMASI ASANTE Kotoko will start training under floodlights in Kumasi in the coming days, DAILY GUIDE SPORTS has learnt.

The new strategy is to help Kotoko make a strong impact in the Africa Confederation Cup tournament, this year.

Kotoko has been pitched with Al-Hilal, Nkana FC and Zesco United in the tough competition.

The Kumasi-based club will open their accounts with an epic encounter with Al-Hilal in Sudan on February 3.

Reports from Sudan indicated that Al-Hilal might face Kotoko in the evening, which will be under floodlights.

The Kotoko technical team, led by C.K. Akunnor, doesn’t want the team to suffer during the Sudan game.

In this regard, Kotoko has planned to train under floodlights in Kumasi before they emplane to Sudan.

There were reports that Kotoko will play a friendly game with a lower division club under floodlights at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi





