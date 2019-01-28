8 CEOs Going Home

Dr. Samuel Yaw Annor, NHIA, CEO and Eugene Ofosuhene, Controller and Accountant General

PRESIDENT NANA Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reportedly informed some eight chief executive officers (CEOs) of eight public institutions to vacate their respective posts by March 2019.

The orders are premised on the attainment of retirement ages by the CEOs.

The provision in the Public Service Act enjoins public officers to retire from the public service on attaining the age of sixty (60) years with a possible extension of five (5) extra years.

But while some are going home upon reaching the retirement age and their extension, others who will be leaving their posts soon have already crossed the mandatory age of 65 years.

The list of affected CEOs making grounds on various social media platforms includes the Controller and Accountant General, Eugene Ofosuhene, 67 years; CEO of Ghana Industrial Holding Corporation (GIHOC), Kofi Jumah, 68 years; CEO of Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), Isaac Osei, 67 years; CEO of Ghana Maritime Authority, Kwame Owusu, 67 years and CEO of Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, 65 years.

The rest are Director General of Ghana Health Service, Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare, 65 years; CEO of Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Kofi Kodua Sarpong, 65 years and Dr. Samuel Yaw Annor, 64 years, CEO of National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).

On Friday, online media platform, Starrfmonline.com published a story about the removal of the CEO of NHIA, Dr. Samuel Yaw Annor, from office.

“Starrfmonline.com is reliably informed that the consultant obstetrician/ gynaecologist has received a letter from the Health Ministry to vacate office by the first quarter of 2019,” the online portal claimed.

The reportage further indicated that an official at the presidency corroborated the earlier statement.

Although it is not clear why Dr. Annor is leaving office, a source said “he is being reminded to leave office mainly as a result of his age.”

Dr Annor, appointed in March 2017, was officially due to leave office in September 2019 when he attains age 65, but has been included in the current list.

Before joining the NHIA, he was a partner of Lister Hospital – a leading international private hospital.

Meanwhile, critics of the Controller and Accountant General, Eugene Ofosuhene, who took over from Seidu Kotomah on May 11, 2017, can heave a sigh of relief as their call for his removal from office due to his age had finally been heeded.

They claim Mr Ofosuhene is nearing 68 years and should therefore retire according to the provisions of the law.

The eight are due to be replaced in the coming months.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri