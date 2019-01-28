Minister (2nd L), consultant, Joe Hackman (L) and other technical workers

Youth and Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah has stated emphatically that progress of work at the various Multipurpose Youth and Resource Centres of Excellence attests to government’s commitment to sports development in the country.

The Sports Minister and officials of the National Youth Authority (NYA) are almost through with the first phase of the nationwide facility tour, having inspected the facility in the Volta, Eastern, Western, Central, Brong Ahafo and the two Northern Regions.

The facilities, originally scheduled to be completed in February are 60% complete and its contractors have promised a tentative date of June this year to complete them.

Work was progressing steadily at the time of the inspection, having erected all the spectators’ stands at all centres visited.

In a post inspection interview, the Sport Minister said “This clearly shows government didn’t disappoint, we are on course and I must say I am highly impressed with the progress of work at the various sites we have inspected.

“We are not rushing the contractors to finish, we want works that will stand the test of time; we have made suggestions to them and have advised that they stick to instructions in the respective contracts.”

The Minister added “We are building a solid foundation for sports infrastructure; it is the first time in the country’s sporting history where a government has invested heavily in sports infrastructure. We want to give the youth the platform to express themselves.

“Talents abound in this country, what was lacking were facilities like what President Akufo-Addo has instructed me to do. When stars are raised, it boosts economies. If a boxer receives a purse of $30m, definitely his home country will benefit. Abedi Pele, Tony Yeboah, Azumah Nelson, Asamoah Gyan, among others have at a point in time invested in our country, and this is what we want to encourage.

“We will do more, build ten additional sporting infrastructure nationwide.”

In the coming days, the Minister and his team are expected to inspect the Accra (Azumah Nelson Complex, Kaneshie) and Yendi centres.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum