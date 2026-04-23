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Kotoko’s Mohamed Camara Gets Five-Match Ban, GH¢20k Fine Over Referee Assault

April 23, 2026

Mohamed Camara

 

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Disciplinary Committee has handed Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Mohamed Camara, a five-match suspension and a GH¢20,000 fine following a series of misconduct charges.

The sanctions stem from an explosive Matchday 25 encounter against Karela United at the Tamale Sports Stadium on March 8, 2026, where the Porcupine Warriors suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat.

According to the official GFA verdict released on April 21, Camara was found guilty of unsporting behaviour and physically assaulting the match referee after the final whistle.

The tension-filled match, which saw Kotoko reduced to 10 men in the first half, culminated in a post-match confrontation where the Guinean shot-stopper allegedly used abusive language and initiated physical contact with the officiating team.

The committee also issued a stern warning to the player regarding his future conduct on the pitch. Kotoko’s Welfare Officer, Kwasi Frimpong Amos, was also implicated in the incident for his role in the scuffle.

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