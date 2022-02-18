Kpando Hit And Run Cyclist Remanded

The Police in the Volta Region have finally apprehended a 23-year-old auto mechanic who allegedly bolted after knocking down a four-year-old girl at Kpando, last Friday.

Suspect Kingsley Kornudze, was reportedly speeding with a motorbike when he allegedly knocked down the victim who was crossing the road with some friends.

The victim, identified as Edem Mawudor, died upon arrival at the Margret Marquart Catholic Hospital, Kpando.

According to the Volta Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Efia Tenge, the victim was in the company of some friends when she was knocked down by the suspect around 5:30pm of Friday, February 10, 2022.

She said the suspect was brought to the Kpando Police Station by his mother (name withheld) and the Assemblyman for Kudzra, after news of the accident was reported.

“On Tuesday, February 15, 2022, Kingsley Kornudze was put before the Kpando Circuit Court on a provisional charge of Dangerous Cycling and Negligently Causing Harm and was remanded into police custody to reappear on February 23, 2022 for trial.”

She has therefore urged parents to handle their children with care and not leave them under the care of other minors who are immature in ensuring their safety.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey