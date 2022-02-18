Police Administration Sympathises With Volta Regional Command

The senior police officers visiting the injured at the Peki Government Hospital

A delegation from the Police Administration, led by the Director-General (DG) National Patrol Department, COP/Mr. Paul Mainly Awini, has visited the Volta Regional Police Command to sympathise with them on the death of two officers of the Peki District Police and injured persons who were involved in the Asikuma-Kpeve highway accident last Sunday.

The deceased General Corporal Evans Quansah and Constable Richard Dadzie were on their way to their duty point at Opukuase near Asikuma junction when the unfortunate crash happened.

COP Awini assured the bereaved family of the Police Administration’s maximum support and also wished the injured persons a speedy recovery.

He expressed the administration’s appreciation to all doctors and staff of the Peki Government Hospital for their dedicated care to the injured.

“A police clinical psychologist has since commenced psychological support for the wife of Corporal Evans Quansah, named Charlotte Chamba in this difficult time,” he said.

He also commended the Volta Regional Police Commander and his deputy as well as the emergency services for their timely response to the incident.

The DG National Patrol Department was accompanied by DG Motor Traffic and Transport Department COP/Mr. Francis Aboagye Nyarko, DG Welfare DCOP Mrs. Habiba Twumasi Sarpong, and other senior police officers.

Also present were the Volta Regional Police Commander COP/Mr. Edward Oduro Kwarteng and his deputy , DCOP/Mr. Andrew Boadu Ekumah.

It would be recalled that on Sunday, February 13, 2022, about 8:15 am suspect Asupah Kwame, aged 25, was driving a Ford Transit bus with registration No. GJ 729-21 with seventeen (17) passengers on board travelling from Accra to Kpassa.

The accident occurred between Asikuma and Peki on the Asikuma-Kpeve highway when the commercial vehicle burst a tyre and veered into the opposite lane and crashed head-on with APSONIC motorbike No. M-22 VR 4 ridden by G/Const. Richard Dadzie with pillion rider G/Cpl. Evans Quansah, all of Peki Police Station who were on their way to the police checkpoint at Opokuase near Asikuma junction.

The vehicle and the motorbike somersaulted and landed in the offside bush when facing Peki direction. Six persons made up of two police officers, three males and one female passenger on board the Ford Transit bus died on the spot while eleven others including the driver of the vehicle sustained various degrees of injuries.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey