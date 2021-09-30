Kpone Gives Akufo-Addo MCE Nominee 100%

ASSEMBLY MEMBERS of the Kpone-Katamansu Municipal Assembly in the Greater Accra Region have confirmed the President’s nominee for the position of Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Samuel Okoe Amanquah

The 53-year-old nominee had all the 27 votes, representing 100 per cent of the votes in an election conducted by the Municipal Electoral officer.

Mr. Amanquah was working as an accountant at Nestle Ghana Limited when he reigned to contest the 2008 general elections as the parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) but lost.

He then became an account for the Teachers Network Cooperative Union (TCTNCU), Tema Chapter prior to his appointment.

The new MCE in his acceptance speech thanked the President for the confidence reposed in him to serve the people of the Municipality before thanking the Local Government and Greater Accra Regional Ministers, Dan Botwe and Henry Quartey respectively, for their astute leadership roles that reflected in his selection process as MCE.

He gave the assurance he’ll work hand in hand with the immediate past MCE, Solomon Tetteh Appiah in embarking on various projects initiated by the outgoing MCE for the betterment of the Kpone-Katamansu Municipality.

“I also express special thanks to the outgoing MCE, Solomon Tetteh Appiah from whom I have a lot to learn from and our Member of Parliament, Joseph Tetteh for their support.”

He therefore called on every community member including staff of the Assembly to join hands in bringing development to the Municipality, saying that “I therefore humbly call on all those who have a stake and capacity in the development of the Municipality to eschew any personal and partisan interest and bring their competencies on board for services to improve the lives of our people.”

He also called on other aspirants who applied for the MCE position to “be in readiness for us to team up with the ideas and efforts to build a healthy Municipality”.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey was optimistic that the MCE elect will work to promote the President’s development agenda and urged the Assembly to support him for the success of the Municipality as a whole.

He charged the people of the Municipality led by the traditional authorities to support the nominee in his quest to realize his dreams of bringing development to the area.

The Minister further stated the development of the Municipality was a shared responsibility hence the people must desist from destructive attitudes such as partisan politics and focus on an inclusive participation for the development of the area.

By Vincent Kubi