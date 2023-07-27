Kpone-Katamanso MCE Files Nomination For NPP Parliamentary Race

In an effort to secure the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary ticket for the Kpone-Katamanso Constituency, Mr. Samuel Oko Amanquah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly (KKMA), has filed his nomination.

Mr. Abdela Abdulai, the NPP Constituency Secretary, received the nomination forms and commended Mr. Amanquah for accepting the challenge and deciding to participate in the parliamentary primaries.

Furthermore, he advised all aspirants and delegates to conduct themselves in accordance with the party’s rules and regulations.

Emphasizing the seriousness of misconduct, Mr. Abdulai warned that any inappropriate behavior prior to, during, or after the parliamentary elections would not be tolerated. The party’s constitution stipulates that those found guilty will face the full consequences of the law.

After submitting his nomination, Mr. Samuel Oko Amanquah expressed his confidence in the NPP’s ability to secure the Kpone-Katamanso parliamentary seat for the first time since the Fourth Republic. He stated that the NPP has a plan to bring an end to the long-standing dominance of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the constituency.

Highlighting the lack of progress in the area despite NDC’s continuous wins since 1992, Mr. Amanquah emphasized his suitability to lead the NPP to victory in 2024. He urged party members to unite in order to increase their chances of victory in the upcoming elections.

The NPP parliamentary primaries in Kpone-Katamanso Constituency are scheduled for November this year, with around 1,035 delegates expected to cast their votes.