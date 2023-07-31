Kpone-Katamanso MCE In Auto Crash On Motorway

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) and aspiring Parliamentary Candidate for the Kpone-Katamanso Constituency, Samuel Okoe Amanquah, and his wife were involved in a gory accident this morning while on their way to Accra.

This is the second time the MCE is involved in a motor accident since assuming office of MCE for the area.

The incident occurred at the Tema tollbooth around 5am Monday July 31, 2023.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident was a result of a collision between the MCE’s vehicle and another car.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation by the police in Tema, who have already initiated a probe into the incident.

Preliminary reports suggest that the collision occurred due to a possible mechanical failure or other error, but further details are yet to be confirmed.

Following the accident, emergency services swiftly moved to the scene, providing immediate medical attention to the injured couple.

Both the MCE and his wife were then rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment for their injuries.

Fortunately, their condition is reported to be stable, and they are expected to make a full recovery.

This unfortunate incident marks the second accident involving government officials in recent times. It raises concerns about the safety on our roads and the need for stringent measures to prevent such occurrences.

As investigations continue, authorities are expected to examine the circumstances surrounding the accidents to identify any possible trends or contributing factors.

The Kpone-Katamanso Constituency and the wider community express their deep concern and send their heartfelt wishes for a speedy recovery to Samuel Okoe Amanquah and his wife. They also hope that this incident serves as a reminder to prioritize road safety and take necessary precautions while traveling.

By Vincent Kubi