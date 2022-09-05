Krachi East MCE Found Dead In Hotel In Kumasi

Report reaching DGN Online indicates that the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Krachi East in the Oti Region, Francis Kofi Okesu, has been found dead in a hotel in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital.

The MCE who doubled as the Dean of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in the Oti Region body was found in a room he had reportedly booked.

It is however yet to be established as to what sent the MCE to Kumasi.

Meanwhile, police have commenced investigation to unravel the circumstances that led to his death.

By Vincent Kubi