Kronkron Season 2: PMS And BS Evicted

PMS performing on stage

Two music groups, PMS and BS bands, at this year’s edition of Atinka TV’s big band gospel reality show, dubbed “Kronkron Season 2”, have been evicted from the show.

The two groups were evicted on Sunday, March 1 at the Hymn’s edition held at the Sika Hall inside the Head Office of Atinka Media Village (AMV) in Accra.

They went home as a result of poor performance and lack of votes since the competition had become keener.

The remaining contestants have moved on to the next stage of the show and are gradually getting closer to the ultimate and mouth-watering prizes.

Last Sunday’s edition of Kronkron season 2 witnessed performances from gospel act, Lady Ophelia and winners of Kronkron season 1, “We 2 Praise”.

The bands that survived and were still in the competition were HD, PJ, BB, DR, VH, DYNAMIC, REV B, TS, HS and MB.

Meanwhile, voting is still ongoing and the public is encouraged to vote for their favourite bands on momo code *714*4# to keep them in the competition which will end on March 22, 2020.

However, two bands out of those that were evicted—TG Crew and UN band—had been called back to the competition and would join others to perform at the next edition of the show.