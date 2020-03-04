Ofori Amponsah, K.K Fosu, Others For MOGO 2020

Ofori Amponsah

Music of Ghanaian Origin (MOGO); arguably Ghana’s most authentic highlife musical celebration, is set to thrill its numerous patrons once again with a parade of some of the nation’s finest highlife musicians.

The event which is being organized by Accra-based radio station, Citi FM, has been running for over a decade.

It is a highly anticipated music festival which has served as a source of entertainment for many highlife fanatics.

This year’s event is part of activities to mark the Heritage Month initiative which seeks to project the culture and heritage of Ghana.

It is expected to be more enthralling than the previous years and all the artistes on the bill have promised to give out unique performances on the night.

Scheduled for March 28 at the Accra International Conference Centre, the event would feature exciting line-up of highlife gurus comprising Ofori Amponsah, Akwaboah Jnr., KK Fosu, Tagoe Sisters, Kwan Pa, the Evergreen Dance Band and a host of others.

The music icons billed for the event, according to a number of music fans, had something unique in them when it came to live band musical performance.

This year’s MOGO would see the performers keeping patrons on their feet in a party atmosphere in celebration of authentic Ghanaian highlife music.

Over the last 10 years, MOGO has featured some of the world’s renowned and most successful Ghanaian musicians, who performed live to thousands of music enthusiasts.

The list comprises some of the country’s finest highlife legends like the legendary Osibisa Band, Lee Duodu, Paapa Yankson, Abrantie Amakye Dede, A.B Crentsil, Gyedu Blay Ambolley, Ben Brako, Asabea Cropper, Paulina Oduro, Bessa Simons, Awurama Badu, Samuel Owusu, Tagoe Sisters, Wulomei, George Darko, Nana Ampadu, Amandzeba Nat Brew, K.K Kabobo, Kwabena Kwabena, Okyeame Kwame and a host of other celebrated highlife musicians.

By George Clifford Owusu