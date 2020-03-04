Resurrection Power Debunks Allegations

The Resurrection Power and Living Bread (RPLIB) Ministries International has denied claims by two former members of the church that the leadership has been embezzling funds belonging to the church.

The claims went viral on social media platforms and the church said the former Western Regional Administrator of the church, Isaac Manu, and former Western Regional Overseer, Apostle Paul Anane, were allegedly behind them.

But the church believes the accusations are calculated attempts by the duo to tarnish the image of the church and bring it into disrepute, with the General Overseer, Archbishop Akwasi Asare Bediako, also made a target.

Addressing a news conference in Takoradi, the Eastern Regional Overseer of the church, Bishop Nana Bugyei, popularly known as Onyame Akoa Kwame Nti, alleged the two former members were on the mission to destroy the hard-earned image of RPLIB.

According to him, the two, who have since formed their own church, made similar allegations in 2019 that turned out to be false eventually.

Bishop Bugyei said the church was not surprised that new allegations are being thrown at its leadership, with the intent to court disaffection for the leaders and cause the eventual collapse of the church.

He asserted that Apostle Anane appeared to be an embittered man after he was recalled to the headquarters of the church by the General Overseer following a case of embezzlement levelled against him in 2017.

He narrated that the apostle, on assumption of office in 2014, took the building and property committee of the church and also personally took charge of the management and finances of the church’s rental properties, including warehouses.

Bishop Bugyei claimed Apostle Anane failed to render accounts to the church, which development sparked confusion in the church, thereby forcing Archbishop Asare Bediako to set up a new management committee to steer affairs.

He said the apostle bypassed the committee and embezzled some funds accrued from rent of the warehouses, resulting in his sacking from the church.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi